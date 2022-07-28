John Travolta Shares Glimpse Inside His Family Vacation With Kids Ella and Ben

Watch : John Travolta Honors Late Son Jett on His 30th Birthday

John Travolta is summer loving and having a blast.

The Grease star shared a compilation video of moments from his latest vacation to places such as Iceland, Greece, Paris and more with his children Ella, 22, and Ben, 11, (who he shares with late wife Kelly Preston). He captioned the July 27 post, "Summer family and friends vacation with a bit of business too!"

Set to the song "Pump It" by the Black Eyed Peas, the video starts off with John's children and some of their pals hopping aboard their private jet—ready for their trip around the world. The clip then cuts to the 68-year-old spending some time in front with the pilot in the ultimate cool dad move.

The group is then shown visiting landmarks in Iceland, including what looks like the Blue Lagoon. Then, it's time for their next destination: Greece. But not before John takes a selfie video of himself and his daughter on the private jet.