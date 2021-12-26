John Travolta and His Children Ella Bleu and Benjamin Appear in Heartwarming Holiday Video

Watch : John Travolta's Sweet Birthday Tribute to Late Wife Kelly Preston

Merry Christmas from the Travoltas!

On Christmas Day, John Travolta posted on his Instagram a video of himself cuddling on a bed with his children, daughter Ella Bleu Travolta, 21, and son Benjamin Travolta, 11, and one of the family's dogs, a poodle mix, and reading A Visit from St. Nicholas, a.k.a. The Night Before Christmas.

"Merry Christmas everyone," John captioned the post.

Ella replied with three red heart emojis.

On Christmas Eve, the Pulp Fiction actor shared on Instagram a video montage of more heartwarming family clips, including footage of himself and Ella on a plane and some cute moments with the dog. The actor's daughter shared the same post, writing, "Christmas is almost here and I'm still 14 years old and a weird girl at heart."

This marks the family's second Christmas without John's wife and the children's mother, Kelly Preston. The Jerry Maguire actress died at age 57 of breast cancer in July 2020. She was preceded in death by the couple's son Jett Travolta, who died at age 16 in 2009.