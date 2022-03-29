John Travolta and Son Ben Adopt Dog Mac & Cheese From the Oscars

Watch : Oscars 2022: BEST Red Carpet Moments

John Travolta and his son Ben have a new family member—and they go together like rama lama lama…you know the rest.

The 68-year-old actor and his 11-year-old have taken in Mac & Cheese, the cute canine who made an appearance at the 2022 Oscars.

"Ben adopted this dog from last nights Oscar tribute to Betty White," Travolta wrote on Instagram March 28. "Thank you @curtisleejamie & @pawworks."

Jamie Lee Curtis brought out the adorably named pup during the Oscars' In Memoriam segment, where she discussed White's legacy and commitment to helping animals.

"She was not only a Golden Girl. She was a legend, who brightened every room she walked in and brought a smile to the faces of all who watched her on the screen," Curtis said while remembering White, who passed away at the age of 99 in December. "And day in and day out for almost a century, she was a woman who cared so much for not just her two-legged friends but for animals just like this. So, the greatest gift you could give Betty White is to open your heart and your home and adopt a rescue dog just like Mac & Cheese from Paw Works."