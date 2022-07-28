Why Joey King Says She'd "Absolutely" Shave Her Head Again

Watch : Joey King Was Drunk When She Found Out "Bullet Train" News

Joey King doesn't have a one-track mind in the hair department.

The Bullet Train actress, who recently debuted a vibrant pink bob at the Berlin premiere, opened up about why she's not afraid to push the boundaries when it comes to her hair. More specifically, Joey told Allure (of which she is the latest digital cover star) that she would "absolutely" shave her head again.

"I think every woman should [shave their head] at least once in their life," she said. "I've never felt more free or more in tune with my beauty. I couldn't hide behind my hair."

Throughout Joey's decades-long career, she's rocked the buzzcut not once, not twice but three times. At just 11 years old, she went bald for the first time in The Dark Knight Rises, then again in Wish I Was Here at 14. More recently, at age 20, she shaved her head for Hulu's 2019 limited series, The Act.