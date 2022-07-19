Joey King Debuts Pink Hair Transformation at Bullet Train Berlin Premiere

Joey King opted for a bold look at the Bullet Train Berlin premiere on July 19, unveiling a bright pink hair color and asymmetrical bob.

By Alyssa Morin Jul 19, 2022
Joey King is the latest celebrity to think pink!

The 22-year-old unveiled a dramatic hair transformation at the Berlin premiere of her new movie Bullet Train, which also stars Brad Pitt, Brian Tyree Henry and Bad Bunny (among other A-listers). 

During the event at the Zoo Palast on July 19, Joey showed off her bright pink hair color and fresh chop! That's right, the Kissing Booth star said goodbye to her medium-length golden auburn hair and opted for an asymmetrical bob.

The juxtaposition of Joey's fun Barbiecore-inspired color mixed with a black jumpsuit made her look all the more head-turning. Her stylish ensemble, a body-hugging piece with flared bottoms, brought an edgy factor to the red carpet.

While it's unclear if this was planned, Joey's hair color perfectly matched Brad's wardrobe. The actor dressed in a brown blazer and skirt that he paired with a pink button-down. The shades were nearly identical as they posed together.

See Joey's bold new 'do in our gallery below! Plus, take a peek at all of the celebrities who have recently switched up their style.

Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Sony Pictures
Joey King

The actress debuted a major makeover at the Berlin premiere of Bullet Train on July 19, in which she dyed her hair bright pink and rocked an edgy bob.

