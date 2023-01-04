Sharon Osbourne Confirms Kelly Osbourne Welcomed First Baby With Sid Wilson

Watch : Kelly Osbourne Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 1!

The Osbourne family just got a little bigger: Kelly Osbourne has welcomed a baby boy with boyfriend Sid Wilson.

Her mom Sharon Osbourne revealed the news on the Jan. 3 episode of her U.K. show The Talk. After one of her colleagues noted that Kelly recently had a baby, the host, 70, confirmed the little one's arrival and shared the child's name.

"She has, yeah," Sharon replied, revealing that the baby boy's name is Sidney.

And it looks like the new parents are doing well. "[They're] just so, so great. So great," Sharon continued, noting that Kelly and Sid don't intend on sharing any photos of their son just yet. "She won't let a picture go out of him. No, and I'm so proud of her."

This announcement comes about two months after Kelly seemingly teased her baby's impending arrival, writing on Instagram Story in early November, "Okay, here we go."