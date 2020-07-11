Pitch Perfect's Skylar Astin Packs On the PDA with Jack Osbourne's Ex-Wife Lisa Stelly

Is there a new romance brewing in Hollywood? All signs point to yes!

Pitch Perfect star Skylar Astin has been enjoying the single life after he and co-star, Anna Camp, announced their split in April 2019. By August 2019, the two became officially divorced.

Fast forward to now, and it looks like Skylar has found his someone special.

The 32-year-old actor appears to be dating Jack Osbourne‘s ex-wife, Lisa Stelly. The 33-year-old actress filed for divorce from the reality TV personality two years ago.

As of late, Skylar and Lisa have been teasing their respective Instagram followers about their romance. On Saturday, Skylar confirmed on Instagram that he was, indeed, dating the Fancy Sprinkles founder.

Moreover, she recently shared a cheeky post that alluded to their romance.

"Is that a bottle of mini champagne in your pocket or u just happy to see me @skylarastin," Lisa saucily wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of her and the actor embracing and kissing in the middle of a street.