Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022: Best Menswear Deals Under $100 From Nike, Ralph Lauren & More

What kind of menswear deals can you score with $100 at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale? From top-rated dress shirts to designer finds, we've got the can't-miss deals you'll want to shop today.

There are just a few days left of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which means all those amazing fashion, home and beauty deals you can only find now will be back to regular price very soon. Over the past couple of weeks, we've brought you our favorite deals and items from the anniversary sale across all categories from accessories and shoes to kids' clothing and baby gear. If you're looking to shop menswear either for yourself or someone you love, we've rounded up a few must-haves we believe are worth adding to your bag.

The menswear section of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has over 1,600 items including clothing, shoes, accessories, cologne and grooming products. The sale has everything you need to transition your closet from summer to fall, and you'll find amazing deals on top brands like Nike, Polo Ralph Lauren, Vince, Tom Ford, AllSaints, Vans, BOSS, Adidas and more.

If you're on a budget, you can find some pretty solid finds for less than $100, and even less than $50! We've rounded up some of our favorite menswear deals under $100. Check those out below.

The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals on Menswear

Nordstrom Men's Shop Smartcare Trim Fit Solid Dress Shirt

This shopper-loved dress shirt by Nordstrom features Smartcare fabric to keep it wrinkle-free all day long. There are currently five versatile colors to choose from in regular, tall and big sizes. During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale it's on sale for $40.

$60
$40
Nordstrom

Ted Baker London Galton Tipped Cotton Blend Polo

This stylish polo from Ted Baker London comes in five colors including black, navy and white. It's originally $95, but on sale for $60 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

$95
$60
Nordstrom

AllSaints Brace Tonic Crewneck T-Shirt

The AllSaints Brace Tonic Crewneck T-Shirt is a classic tee made with "supremely soft cotton" and features the AllSaints logo. It comes in 13 colors including black, tan and stormy blue as shown here. It's originally $55, but you can get it on sale today for $40.

$55
$40
Nordstrom

Zella Driver Performance Polo

This performance polo by Zella comes in four color: white, rust, navy and black. Nordstrom shoppers say it's light, comfortable and really good quality. One wrote, "Bought this for my husband and he will not take it off! He loves the fabric, soft but not too drapey, and has a great texture."

$49
$33
Nordstrom

Bonobos Men's Washed Stretch Cotton Chino Pants

These versatile chino pants by Bonobos feature a bit of stretch and a slim fit. There are three colors to choose from, and they're on sale for $70.

$99
$70
Nordstrom

Nike Retro GTS Sneaker

You can't go wrong with a stylish pair of sneakers from Nike. These '90s-inspired throwback skate shoes are made with recycled materials and feature a cushy insole. During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, you can own a pair for $52.

$70
$52
Nordstrom

Theory Willem Flame Regular Fit Short Sleeve Slub Jersey Polo

This casual cool polo by Theory has a flattering fit that Nordstrom shoppers seem to love. There are six colors to choose from including light plum, black and white. Best part is, it's originally $95 but you can get it on sale for $60.

$95
$60
Nordstrom

Nordstrom Slim Fit CoolMax Flat Front Performance Chinos

According to one Nordstrom reviewer, these are the pants you've been looking for. As they wrote, "These pants are the softest, most comfortable, sharp-looking but easy to wear pants you'll ever find." You can wear these for work, travel and beyond. Right now, they're on sale for $59. There are seven colors to choose from.

$80
$59
Nordstrom

BOSS Ronn Geo Print Short Sleeve Button-Up Shirt

If you love the print on this colorful button-up shirt from BOSS, you have to check out the other options as well. They're originally $118, but you can add one to your closet today for $79.

$118
$79
Nordstrom

Cole Haan Generation ZerøGrand Stitchlite Sneaker

For just $84, you can snag a pair of these cool, breathable Cole Haan sneakers that were made for going the distance.

$120
$84
Nordstrom

Vince Classic Regular Fit Polo

According to Nordstrom shoppers, this soft classic polo from Vince is a closet staple. it's currently available in five colors, and it's on sale for $60.

$95
$60
Nordstrom

Polo Ralph Lauren Supreme Comfort Sleep Shorts

Who doesn't enjoy a comfy pair of sleep shorts? These shorts from Polo Ralph Lauren are on sale now for just $24. 

$41
$24
Nordstrom

Nordstrom Athletic Fit CoolMax® Flat Front Performance Chino Pants

These stretchy, moisture-wicking chino pants by Nordstrom were designed for those with athletic builds. Reviewers love how comfortable they are. You can try a pair today for $59.

$80
$59
Nordstrom

Looking for more great Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals to shop? Check out these Nordstrom Anniversary Sale fall must-have styles starting at $10.

