Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022: These Shoe Deals on UGG, Free People, Nike & More Are Selling Out Fast

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 is happening now, and we've been bringing you all the best deals on everything from candles and throw blankets to designer bags and premium jeans.Today, we're bringing you all the can't-miss deals on shoes.
Whether you're looking for a pair of cute new sandals to take on vacation or you want to head a head start on fall shopping, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has a ton of great discounts on styles you'll want to add to your closet today. Plus, there are a lot of amazing brands on sale including Free People, Steve Madden, Rag & Bone, Nike and UGG, to name a few.
Like jeans, shoes tend to sell out fast,. So be sure to shop now so you can get the styles you want at a discounted price.
We've rounded up some of the best shoe deals we would find at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. See our picks below.
The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Shoe Deals
Caslon Miller Water Resistant Chelsea Boot
These chic Caslon Chelsea boots are water resistant and come in five colors including beige and burgundy. Sizes for multiple colors have already sold out, so be sure to snag a pair while you still can!
Steve Madden Fleur Pointed Toe Mule
Steve Madden's Fleur Pointed Toe Mules are classy, cute and have a ton of personality with the chunky chain details. There are six colors to choose from including black leather, bone leather (our personal fave!) and sand suede. During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale they're on sale for $65.
Free People New Frontier Chelsea Boot
Add a bit of Western flair to your fall wardrobe with Free People's New Frontier Chelsea Boot. These already sold out once in the distressed tan option as shown here, and it's selling out of sizes once again. Don't hesitate to get these today!
UGG Scuffita Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper
These UGG slide slippers are cozy, cute and a must-have for your life. There are currently three colors available, and they're on sale for $60.
Steve Madden Chaya Pointed Toe Bootie
Nordstrom shoppers are obsessed with these stylish Steve Madden booties, they're almost sold out in chestnut suede (shown here) and black. They typically go for $140, but you can get them on sale now for $95.
Adidas Swift Run Sneaker
Nordstrom shoppers adore these highly versatile and lightweight Adidas sneakers. One reviewer wrote, "These are by far my new fave sneakers. They are insanely comfortable and lightweight. The leopard pattern is super cute and I get stopped all the time by people complimenting me on how cute they are. Love love love!"
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platform Sneaker
Take your look to new heights with the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platform Sneaker, which is basically an extra stacked version of your go-to everyday sneaker. Right now, it's on sale for $50.
Rag & Bone Retro Sneaker
Rag & Bone's Retro Sneakers are so popular among shoppers, they're selling out fast in all five colors. They're sleek, cool and features a cushioned footbed for your ultimate comfort.
Timberland Euro Waterproof Hiker Boot
Recent reviewers say these colorful Timberland hiker boots are a must-add to your bag now. As one wrote, "These are my new favorite shoes! Period. I will wear them with everything I can. I love them. They are comfortable, the soft gray with the bright accents is so pretty, and very cute with jean shorts and an oversized tee. Get them while they are on sale!" There are two colors to choose from.
Kate Spade Dakota Loafer
These classic loafers by Kate Spade are sophisticated and designed for your comfort. If you usually find flat shoes uncomfortable, one shopper wrote that you won't that with these. There are several colors to choose from including brown and blue. Some colors are selling out quick.
Nike Air Max Dawn Sneaker
Love the vintage sneaker look? Then you may want to consider snagging the Nike Air Max Dawn Sneaker which features suede, breathable mesh and Max Air cushioning. There are two colors to choose from and the super cute pink oxford shown here is has about one or two pieces left per size. Act fast!
UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper
Treat yourself to a pair of these super soft and cozy shearling slippers from UGG. There are several colors to choose from and they're on sale for $70.
