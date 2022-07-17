Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Home Deals: Save Big on Exclusive Candle Sets From Jo Malone, Diptyque & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially on, and until the sale ends on July 31, we'll be bringing you all the best deals you should be shopping. In case you missed it, we've already broken down all the can't-miss beauty deals, as well as some activewear finds you'll want to add to your bag ASAP.
Now, we've got all the best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals on home goods.
The anniversary sale's home section is divided into several categories: bath, bedding, candles and diffusers, electronics, home decor, tabletop and kitchen, and luggage and travel. Each category features a great selection of products from shopper-fave brands like Barefoot Dreams, Diptyque, UGG, Jo Malone, Dagne Dover and Tumi.
While every category is worth shopping, we highly recommend checking out all the amazing deals on candles and diffusers. During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, the retailer is offering limited edition value gift sets that you can't find anywhere else. The sets are so good, you can score some luxurious candles from Diptyque for $27 a piece. But those aren't the only great discounts!
We've rounded up some of our favorite home deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022. See our picks below.
Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 Deals on Candles & Diffusers
Diptyque 4-Piece Candle Gift Set
Diptyque candles are highly coveted and the ultimate luxury for your home. Typically one candle will cost around $70-$80 for a regular sized sized candle, but thanks to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, you can snag this exclusive 4-piece gift set for $110. That comes out to about $27 a piece. Such a great dea..
Jo Malone Home Candle Duo Set
Jo Malone creates the kind of scents that just smell expensive. Right now, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has this two-candle set featuring the Peony & Blush Suede Candle and the delicious Lime Basil & Mandarin Candle. The set is valued at $150, but you can get it today for under $100. This makes such a great housewarming gift.
Voluspa Japonica Set of 5 Mini Tin Candles
This perfectly giftable set from Voluspa comes with five luxurious candles in pretty tins with brand's signature Maison pattern. The scents included are: Gilt Pomander & Hinok (spiced cardamom, clove-studded citrus pomander, holly berries, Japanese cedar wood, golden amber, vanilla), Spiced Pumpkin Latte (fresh kabocha pumpkin, vanilla marshmallow, coconut crema, cinnamon-spiced brulée), Santal Vanille (vanilla, exotic oud, sandalwood, brulée), White Cypress (bergamot, minty snowdrops, evergreen cypress boughs, snow-kissed sugar plum) and Forbidden Fig (wild fig tree, white bark, lush green leaves). We're ready for fall!
Apotheke Market 3-Piece Frosted Votive Candle Set $42 Value
This 3-piece set features best-selling candles from Apotheke's Market collection: Meyer Lemon & Mint, Purple Basil and Tomato Tarragon. The set is valued at $42, but you can snag one today for $30.
Voluspa Maison Set of 5 Tin Candles
This gorgeous set from Voluspa features five candles in fresh scents like French Linen, Moroccan Mint Tea, Freesia Clementine, Suede Blanc and Saijo Persimmon. It's valued at $55, but you can get it for $37.
NEST Bamboo & Grapefruit Reed Diffuser Duo
These reed diffusers from NEST are made with high-quality oils that are said to release into the air for about 90 days. Included in the set are the Bamboo Reed Diffuser, which is a fresh and modern scent with floral and citrus notes, as well as the Grapefruit Reed Diffuser, which features lily of the valley and coriander blossom.
Boy Smells Moody Woods Votive Candle Set
This limited-edition set of Boy Smells candles is valued at $91 but on sale for $65. The set includes the Hinoki Fantôme Votive Candle (resin, hinoki, cardamom, jasmine, moss), Ash Votive Candle (firewood, smoke, charcoal, palo santo, hay), the Cowboy Kush Votive Candle (suede, saffron, labdanum, cannabis, tonka, raspberry, patchouli), Cedar Stack Votive Candle (edar, labdanum, juniper berry, sawdust, white musk), and the Damasque Votive Candle (apricot, cardamom, cherry, green apple, rose, copaiba basil, tobacco leaf, jasmine). It's a great set with a nice variety of scents.
NEST Wild Mint & Eucalyptus Candle Duo
Fill your home with the scent of wild mint and eucalyptus with this limited edition duo from NEST. It's valued at over $90, but you can get it today for $62.
Best Deals on Throw Blankets & Bedding at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Bliss Plush Throw
This plush throw has over 2,000 reviews, most of which are five-stars. There are seven colors to choose from including navy, teal and beige. Best part is, they're on sale for $30.
Blissy Dream 4-Piece Mulberry Silk Set
Get some beauty sleep with this can't-miss set featuring one pillowcase, one sleep mask and two scrunchies. All products were made using Mulberry silk, which is said to do wonders for your hair, skin and overall health as you sleep.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket
You really can't go wrong with a throw blanket from Barefoot Dreams' fan-fave CozyChic line. Everything is super soft and snuggly, you'll never want to leave the bed or couch. This blanket comes in multiple colors and it's on sale for less than $100!
Casper Essential Cooling Set of 2 Pillows
Casper pillows are plush, yet have just the right amount of firmness to be supportive for all sleeping positions. These also feature a breathable cover that was meant to keep you cool. During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, you can score a set of two pillows for just $95.
Nordstrom 400 Thread Count Sateen Duvet Cover & Shams Set
Update your bed with this silky smooth sateen duvet cover and sham set. It comes in seven colors including grey, pink and blue. One shoppers who bought it says its "very soft." Right now, you can get a queen set for $80.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Floral Throw Blanket
Barefoot Dreams took their fan-fave throw and made it extra pretty with the cute floral design. It comes in five colors and it's on sale for less than $100.
Blissy Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Blissy's best-selling pure silk pilowcase has over 4,000 five-star reviews, with shoppers calling it a "game changer" and "the best pillow ever." One wrote, "My hair stylist raves about how her silk pillow made her hair and skin feel compared to regular cotton pillow cases. I wanted to give it a try and I am so happy that I did! Worth the hype." It comes in 12 colors, and it's on sale during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for $64.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Marble Pattern Round Pillow
This round, marble-patterned throw pillow by Barefoot Dreams is made using their "blissfully soft" CozyChic material, so you just know it's going to super soft and cozy. It's typically $88, but you can get it on sale for $59.
UGG Whistler Throw Blanket
There's no shortage of cozy cute home things at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale! The UGG Whistler throw blanket was made to be super soft, super plush and "deliciously cozy." There's a nice variety of colors to choose from, and it's on sale for $65.
Nordstrom Heathered Knit Throw Blanket
This chunky knit throw blanket is perfect for throwing over your couch or laying out at the foot of your bed. It was designed to add "chic warmth" to any room, and there are multiple colors to choose from.
Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Kitchen Deals
Hydro Flask 16-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Bottle
Keep your drinks hot and cold for an extended period of time with this 16-ounce Hydro Flask featuring a wide mouth cap. As one reviewer wrote, "Love this Hydro Flask so much, it might be my favorite of the four I own. The monochromatic color is so pretty, and the lid makes it versatile for hot or cold drinks. i've had no issues with the lid so far, and the way the lid disassembles makes it so easy to clean. You're able to reach every part of the lid so there's never any risk of mold growing in places that you can't reach." It's originally $38, but it's on sale now for less than $30.
Nordstrom at Home Round Marble & Acacia Wood Serving Board
This gorgeous serving board makes a great gift idea, especially for someone who loves to entertain. Right now, it's on sale for $40.
Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden
This self watering indoor garden can be enjoyed by both adults and kids. You can use this to grow your own fresh herbs or vegetables, and it's on sale for $80. Not bad, especially considering all the money you can save in the long run.
OHOM Ui Mug & Warmer Set
This premium warmer will keep your beverages to around 135º, and the warming bade even doubles as a wireless cellphone charger!
Franzese x Nordstrom Spiced Chai Mix Gift Pack
Treat yourself to this tasty spiced chai gift pack from Franzese x Nordstrom. It's valued at $26, but you can get this 2-pack for $18.
Nordstrom at Home Marble & Acacia Wood Lazy Susan
This super chic lazy susan made with marble and acacia wood will instant take your table settings to the next level. It's originally nearly $90, but it's on sale now for $60.
