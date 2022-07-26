Good Girls' Retta Raises Eyebrows With Comment About Show's Cancellation

The star of Good Girls shared some bad news.
Retta, who starred on the NBC comedy alongside Christina Hendricks and Mae Whitman for four seasons from 2018 to 2021, confirmed that the show won't return for a fifth season—but there's more to the story.
"We were very close to a fifth season," Retta said on Live with Kelly and Ryan July 25. "But one person ruined it for all of cast and crew and so it's not back."
When Kelly Ripa suggested that production should've just moved on without the one person, Retta said it was more complicated than that, as she explained, "It was a little too close to when [the creative team] would have to start and figure out story."
When Ripa balked at the idea that they couldn't come up with something to keep the show alive, Retta agreed and said, "Trust me, Kelly! I'm salty! I was like, 'OK, maybe there was a bomb scare at some point and then a bomb actually went off and that's why that person's gone.'"
Ripa, who started her career on daytime drama All My Children, even volunteered to help.
"I come from the soap opera world," she told Retta. "I could give you 35 different ways. You name it, I'll write it!"
A rep for NBC did not immediately respond when asked for comment about Retta's remarks.
Good Girls was canceled in July 2021, despite the fact that the show was slated to return for a shortened fifth season with Retta, Hendricks and Whitman all agreeing to take pay cuts.
At the time of its cancelation, a source told E! News that NBC very much wanted to bring Good Girls back, but that the studio made the decision not to move forward because of creative and financial issues.
For those missing their favorite Good Girls, Hendricks recently signed on to the upcoming Apple TV+ series The Buccaneers, while Retta hosts the second season of Ugliest House in America, airing Sundays on HGTV.
