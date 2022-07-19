Forget Mad Men, Christina Hendricks to Star in a New Period Drama

Watch : What Christina Hendricks Stole From "Mad Men" Set

Christina Hendricks is taking a shot at mid-1800s motherhood.

The actress, best known for playing Joan Holloway on all seven seasons of Mad Men from 2007 to 2015, has joined the cast of an upcoming Apple TV+ series based on Edith Wharton's unfinished novel The Buccaneers, according to Deadline.

Hendricks is set to play Mrs. St. George, the mother of buccaneers Nan and Jinny, played by Kristine Froseth and Imogen Waterhouse, respectively.

"As a girl she was the belle of the ball herself, before she even dreamt of having money," Deadline said of St. George. "Then when her husband struck gold on Wall Street, she found herself wealthy beyond her wildest dreams but in real danger of being the kind of social-climbing outsider that used to bemuse her."

Set in London in the 1870s, the series features "a group of fun-loving young American girls," according to the outlet, who help kick off "an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition. Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers' hearts are set on much more than that, and saying 'I do' is just the beginning."

The series also stars 13 Reasons Why's Alisha Boe and Saved By The Bell's Josie Totah as well as actors Aubri Ibrag and Mia Threapleton.