Good Girls Has Been Canceled at NBC and Its Stars Are Sad

First Debris, then Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, then Manifest and now, Good Girls.

NBC is not playing around with renewals and cancellations this year, and has canceled Good Girls—yet another beloved but low-rated drama with dedicated fans and a passionate cast—after four seasons. And this time, there's not even any hope of a savior, as negotiations to move the show to somewhere like Netflix reportedly did not work out.

The show starred Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman as a trio of moms and criminal (sometimes) masterminds, and Hendricks and Whitman have both expressed their sadness on social media. Whitman shared a meme of her eyes being covered by Hendricks in the face of the cancellation news, and Hendricks reshared the post.

"Well, we gave it our all. We really did," she wrote in the caption. "Thank you to our amazing fans through the years for all your passion and support."