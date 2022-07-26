Teen Mom's Mackenzie McKee and Josh McKee Break Up Again After 12 Years Together

Mackenzie McKee is ready to start a new chapter as a single mom.
The former Teen Mom OG star announced on July 26 that she and Josh McKee are divorcing after 12 years together.
"With all the messages I'm receiving and articles coming out, I wanted you guys to hear what's going on from me alone," she wrote on Instagram. "Sometimes things work and sometimes, no matter how hard you fight, it just doesn't work out. I am breaking my silence about Josh and I being done…It's time for me to find my happy."
In an statement to Celeb Buzz, the 27-year-old reiterated her goal of not talking bad about her ex. Instead, she expressed excitement about stepping into an entire new life.
"The old me would have released a story about how awful Josh is, what he did and why this marriage is ending," she said. "The new me understands that we are both walking away from this with deep scars and our kids love us both despite the pain we brought one another. We are human, we are all human on this earth just trying to make it."
The couple, who is parents to Gannon, 10, Jaxie, 8, Broncs, 5, first documented their love story on MTV's 16 and Pregnant in 2011. Most recently, they appeared on Teen Mom OG where the pair tackled rumors of cheating and infidelity.
Things got so tense for the couple that they briefly broke up in 2019. They reconciled months later after Josh surprised his wife with a birthday proposal.
As for what caused their latest breakup, Mackenzie said she isn't ready to disclose specific details. As she explained, "To give details of why we ended simply isn't fair if he isn't alongside me telling his side."
"Was I a perfect wife? No," she continued. "But I'm also not pretending that Josh was a good husband."
Moving forward, Mackenzie said she wishes "nothing but peace and happiness" to her ex-husband. She also hopes to keep her personal family life a bit more private.
"Do I want to even talk about this down time of my life? No," she explained. "But people have been following us for over a decade now…I wanted to simply share our update and ask that people just understand we are two people who didn't work out and human just like the rest of the world. No need to investigate why."