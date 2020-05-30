Teen Mom star Josh McKee has responded to allegations of infidelity after his wife, Mackenzie McKee, accused him of being unfaithful in a emotional Facebook post earlier this month.

The 26-year-old father of two posted an image with a quote to Instagram that reads, "Better worry about your own sins, cause God ain't gonna ask you about mine," the caption reading, "I'm just here for the comments."

However, it was his own comment that caught fans' attentions.

"People, I've been through the ringer being on that damn show, this is nothing new to me," Josh wrote. "I get it you all are pissed at the fact of what you read on the internet or seen on TV. 'Ok?' But if you are going to come at me with what little you all really know, know your damn facts! And know that this is not a one sided ball game."