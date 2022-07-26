Jennifer Aniston Shares Glimpse Into Her Beach Getaway in New Selfie

Watch : Jennifer Aniston Jokes About Brad Pitt Divorce on Final "Ellen" Show

We're calling this post the one where Jennifer Aniston enjoys a beach vacation.

The Friends alum, 53, shared a selfie from her getaway on Instagram July 25. The snap showed Aniston smiling at the camera while sporting a swimsuit, hat, shades and beachy waves with the white sand and blue water behind her.

However, followers weren't just focused on the stunning scenery. "Gorgeous and so is that pristine beach!!!" Octavia Spencer wrote in the comments section. Added Poppy Delevingne, "Sunshine beauty…!" Wrote Rita Wilson, "J Greeky…….."

And while the weather looked nice and sunny, Sara Foster implied Aniston was also turning up the heat with her selfie and dropped a series of fire emojis.

Wishing you were there? You're not the only one. In fact, Whitney Cummings joked she was ready to come on over by writing, "OMW."

Aniston's trip is a well-deserved break as she's been quite busy lately. The Morning Show actress finished filming Murder Mystery 2 earlier this year and has continued to grow her empire, including her haircare brand LolaVie, which launched last year.