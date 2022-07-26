Exclusive

Kristen Bell Reveals Her Daughters' All Too Relatable Thoughts About Target

Kristen Bell admitted her daughters Lincoln and Delta love trips to Target. Read what she said in an exclusive interview with E! News while promoting her partnership with Shipt.

Kristen Bell's daughters really hit the bullseye with this one.

In an exclusive new interview with E! News, the actress admitted that her daughters Lincoln and Delta love taking trips to Target and one of them even wanted to "spend the night" in the store.

"There's a Target very close to us," Kristen said of her two kids, who she shares with husband Dax Shepard. "They love it more than life itself."

Kristen explained how life during the pandemic only fueled her younger daughter's love of the store.

"They are not a generation that grew up with malls. They've been in a pandemic for three years," she said. "So, one time when my 7 year old was 5 and a half, we had gone and we masked up and we went to the Target. She left crying because she realized she couldn't sleep there." Same, Delta. Same.

Unfortunately, there's no sleepover allowed at Target (that we know of), but that hasn't stopped Delta from showing her love for the store—and its employees—whenever she gets the chance.

Kristen explained, "About two months ago, we went and she, the littlest one, bought flowers for the cashier at Target, who she doesn't know! We're at the Target and she's like, 'I just want to thank her or him for being at Target for me.'"

As the Frozen star shared, that's just a long way of explaining that "it's tricky to go to a store with my children. They get way too excited."

So, she said they do a lot of their shopping online. And now, she's partnered with the same-day delivery company Shipt for must-have items during back-to-school season.

"It's an absolute game changer to have real confidence in the person that's doing the shopping for you," she said of Shipt's preferred shopper tool. "So it actually gives me time back because I don't have to spend my brain power there."

We get it Kristen, we also fell frozen in time when we're at Target.

