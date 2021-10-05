Kristen Bell Admits Parenting Is "Just Weird" After 6-Year-Old Daughter Drops Shocking Joke

Kristen Bell is at a point where she has to acknowledge when she's been bested by her own children.
The 41-year-old The Good Place alum hosts Momsplaining With Kristen Bell, the Daytime Emmy-nominated digital series available weekly on Ellen DeGeneres' content platform Bubble. As seen in preview footage exclusive to E! News from the Wednesday, Oct. 6 episode, Kristen discussed moments when she and husband Dax Shepard have been outwitted by daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6.
"Parenting is a lot like sports—you're either winning or losing every minute of the day," Kristen quipped in the clip. "Mostly losing, but that's what makes the winning so sweet, and fleeting. Being a parent is just weird, you know? And it helps to know you're not alone. I suggest talking to someone—even if no one is there."
She then introduced her guests, The Dumb Dads Podcast co-hosts Evan Kyle Berger and Kevin Laferriere, and told them about a time when Delta didn't want to put away her toy and get ready for bed.
"We have one [child] that is pretty funny—she feels like the perfect hybrid between Chris Farley and Shirley Temple, and so she gets away with everything," Kristen shared about their youngest daughter.
The Veronica Mars star then explained that after she herself tried to get Delta put away the toy, Dax stepped in. He told Delta she could only have 30 more seconds with the item.
"Then he looks at her, and he goes, 'Don't make a fool out of me,'" Kristen recalled. "And she looks at him—she goes, 'Daddy, I won't make a fool out of you. I'm gonna make you a star.'"
Kristen's baffled reaction needs to be seen to be believed, so check it out in the above video. Watch Momsplaining With Kristen Bell every Wednesday on ellentube.com/Bubble.