Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Reveal Their Daughters Still Sleep in Their Bedroom

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard may need to keep the Febreze nearby because things can smell a little "raunchy" in their bedroom.

During the Feb. 7 podcast episode of Armchair Expert, Bell and her hubby opened up about allowing their daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, to sleep in their bedroom while disclosing an incident that had the whole family searching for the source of a bad odor.

As Bell recalled, "So, in our bedroom, you know, the girls sleep on the floor of our bedroom and a few nights ago, I smell a really raunchy smell and I'm like, ‘Who's farting?'"

The 41-year-old actress said Shepard and the girls apologized for letting one loose and took ownership of the stinky smell. However, the next morning, Bell said she noticed the scent was still lingering throughout their bedroom and this time, it smelled like something was burning.

Bell said she started cleaning the room, opening windows and lighting candles, but the smell did not go away.