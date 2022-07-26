The Biggest Bombshells From Audrina Patridge's Memoir Choices

Watch : Audrina Patridge Talks Swapping Numbers With Leonardo DiCaprio

When Audrina Patridge headed for The Hills in 2006, she didn't know what to expect.

And when she descended from the hit MTV reality show—also starring Lauren Conrad, Heidi Montag and, later, Kristin Cavallari—after six dramatic seasons, she didn't know what to do.

Feeling "lost," the 37-year-old recalled July 22 on E! News' Daily Pop, "I didn't really know what I wanted or who I was, so I moved to the beach. I just had to get out of L.A. and reconnect with myself and figure out, what do I want? Who am I? What's next?"

Off-screen reality awaited, along with acting, modeling and hosting, marriage and divorce and, most importantly, becoming a mom to her now 8-year-old daughter, Kirra. All of which was dutifully chronicled by keen observers—but Patridge assures that you weren't getting the whole story, until now.