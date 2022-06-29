Why Brody Jenner Was "So Stoked" About The Hills: New Beginnings Cancellation

The future of The Hills: New Beginnings has been written—and Brody Jenner is certainly pleased with the outcome.
When the reboot was cancelled following season three, "I was so stoked," Brody recently told People. "To be honest, yeah. It just wasn't the same experience. It was very stressful. There was a lot of manipulation involved. It was just a lot."
According to Brody, the show MTV originally pitched him, Whitney Port, Audrina Patridge, Spencer Pratt and more was very different from the show they ended up filming, with the group under the impression that New Beginnings would feature the OG cast, as well as new, younger cast members.
"I was like, 'Oh, that's great,'" he said. "They're going to hire a new, younger cast, 'You guys will come in as the OGs. It's not going to be focused and centered around you guys.'"
That supporting role was appealing as, the 37-year-old explained, he's "at a completely different point in my life" and less interested in the partying he used to do.
But when it came time to film, Brody and the rest of the cast were once again at the center of the drama. "We had offered them a bunch of different younger people," he said. "I offered Brandon [Thomas] Lee, who was great for the show. I had a bunch of people that I kind of gave them and they just didn't take them. They're like, 'No.'"
And since they were the focal point of the show, Brody said they felt "so much pressure" to make it entertaining, which didn't come naturally. "I'm like, 'Dude, I'm f--king 37 years old,'" he said. "I don't go out to nightclubs every night and go hunting for chicks in nightclubs. That's just not me anymore."
Brody, who is dating pro surfer Tia Blanco, continued, "So that was kind of a bummer, because we needed a younger cast to be on there. I didn't mind coming in and out and filming and living our authentic lives of where we were at, at that moment, but everything else felt very forced and pushed."
E! News reached out to MTV for comment and has not heard back.
But that original idea may be coming to fruition soon. The network is set to introduce a new group of 20-somethings in The Hills: Next Gen, which will follow the cast as they "navigate realities of race, class, identity, addiction, family drama along with the thrills of romance and becoming self-made amidst the exclusive enclave of the hills in Malibu," according to Deadline.
Audrina previously said she's interested to see the new iteration since the new cast members are "going to be carefree and wild," just like the OG stars were when they first appeared in The Hills from 2006 to 2010.
Brody, Audrina and Frankie Delgado are going to revisit those early days in their new podcast Was It Real? The Hills Rewatch, premiering July 12.