How Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa Reacted to Their Baby Boy News

This baby news has Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa flipping out.
The reality TV stars shared how they reacted to finding out they are having a little boy at their July 24 gender reveal party exclusively on E! News' Daily Pop.
"I wasn't jumping, I was hopping," Tarek told Daily Pop's Loni Love and Essence Atkins on July 25. "I was 100 percent convinced we were having a girl. I was mentally prepared. When I saw the blue come out of that cannon, I was like, 'No way!'"
As for how Tarek's kids Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, reacted? Heather joked, "Taylor was crying, I think more than I was."
"They've been wanting a little brother, well, another little brother," the 34-year-old continued. "They already have one, but they've been wanting another one. So, they're excited." Tarek's ex-wife Christina Haack Hall welcomed 2-year-old Hudson London Anstead in 2019 with her ex-husband Ant Anstead.
Their baby's gender wasn't the only surprise for the couple, as the couple—who tied the knot in 2021—revealed the pregnancy happened naturally after a long IVF journey.
"This was a surprise, all-natural," Heather said. "We were planning on implanting an embryo in October. And then, surprise! This happened."
The natural pregnancy was so much of a surprise that the Selling Sunset star took several tests to confirm the happy news. "I took a few First Response, and those were the ones that came up positive right away," the 34-year-old shared. "I ended up taking three of those. And I was like freaking out, 'Oh my god.' I think I took five."
Despite her years as a stepmom, welcoming a newborn will be a completely different experience for Heather. She told Daily Pop how she's been preparing to become a first-time mom.
"I'm reading books, I'm talking to a lot of my girlfriends," she said. "A lot of my friends are moms or they're pregnant right now. I'm just trying to not have a set plan and just go with whatever happens because I don't wanna be stuck in my head. If something doesn't go as planned, I don't wanna be upset about it."
And while she's still in the early stages of pregnancy, Heather revealed that she's been feeling "incredible," saying, "I know not all girls get to feel like that, but I have had no morning sickness. I have energy. I feel so good, so I'm just thriving pregnant. I love it."
Scroll down for an exclusive look into Heather and Tarek's gender reveal party, and hear the couple chat about their upcoming HGTV series The Flipping El Moussas in the full interview above.