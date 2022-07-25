How Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa Reacted to Their Baby Boy News

Watch : Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa Talk Baby Gender REVEAL

This baby news has Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa flipping out.

The reality TV stars shared how they reacted to finding out they are having a little boy at their July 24 gender reveal party exclusively on E! News' Daily Pop.

"I wasn't jumping, I was hopping," Tarek told Daily Pop's Loni Love and Essence Atkins on July 25. "I was 100 percent convinced we were having a girl. I was mentally prepared. When I saw the blue come out of that cannon, I was like, 'No way!'"

As for how Tarek's kids Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, reacted? Heather joked, "Taylor was crying, I think more than I was."

"They've been wanting a little brother, well, another little brother," the 34-year-old continued. "They already have one, but they've been wanting another one. So, they're excited." Tarek's ex-wife Christina Haack Hall welcomed 2-year-old Hudson London Anstead in 2019 with her ex-husband Ant Anstead.

Their baby's gender wasn't the only surprise for the couple, as the couple—who tied the knot in 2021—revealed the pregnancy happened naturally after a long IVF journey.