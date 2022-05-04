Christina Haack Spends Time With Son Hudson at the Barbershop Amid Ant Anstead Custody Battle

Watch : Christina Haack's Husband SPEAKS OUT Amid Custody Drama

Christina Haack is not letting the custody drama with ex-husband Ant Anstead flip her life upside down.

Almost a week after Ant was denied full custody of their 2-year-old son, Hudson London Anstead, the Flip or Flop star shared a peek into her life as a mom. "Days off consist of haircuts," she wrote on Instagram alongside a pic of Hudson getting a fresh cut, "Costco runs and trying to find everything we packed for this rental home."

Christina—who shares kids Taylor El Moussa, 11, and Brayden El Moussa, 6, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa—is keeping her son's routine normal after Ant filed for full custody of the toddler on April 28.

The Wheeler Dealers co-host—who is currently sharing joint custody with Christina—alleged in court documents obtained by TMZ that his ex-wife only spends roughly "9 full days" with Hudson each month, has previously put the toddler's health at risk and that she includes their son in paid social media posts.