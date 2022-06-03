See Bruce Willis Help 10-Year-Old Daughter Mabel With Her Loose Tooth in Sweet Family Photo

Watch : Bruce Willis Plays Basketball in RARE Video After Aphasia Diagnosis

If Bruce Willis' movies have taught fans anything, it's that he knows how to save the day.

And that's exactly what he did when he helped his 10-year-old daughter Mabel Willis with her loose tooth. His wife, Emma Heming Willis, recently posted a photo of the Die Hard star inspecting the child's wiggly tooth to Instagram Stories and noted, "He's the guy that pulls the teeth out around here."

This isn't the first time Emma has given followers a look inside the family's world. Last week, she shared a video of Bruce playing basketball with some friends. And in April, she shared footage of her and her husband enjoying a nature walk.

In addition to Mabel, Emma and Bruce have an 8-year-old daughter named Evelyn Willis. He also shares daughters Rumer Willis, 33, Scout Willis, 30, and Tallulah Willis, 28, with his ex-wife Demi Moore.

In March, the family members announced on Instagram that Bruce had "recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities."