Love Island USA: We Found the Eye Mask Deb Chubb Wears at Night

If you watch Love Island USA and wonder what products the cast members are using, you are in the right place. So far, we found the villa's neon signs, umbrellas, and towels along with the hair tools and styling products from the glam room. All summer long we have you covered with shopping picks from the Peacock reality TV series. Our current obsession: Deb Chubb's eye mask.

Deb has given us some laughs and curiosity with that hilarious eye mask that she wears to sleep. It seemingly blocks out the light, just like any other concave eye mask, but this one is hilarious since it has a photo of someone's eyes on the front. It could be a subtle reminder that Deb is super alert about everything happening at the villa or it's just a humorous eye mask. Either way, we are here for it. So, of course, we tracked it down and it's just as affordable as it is funny.