TikTok Is Using This Brow Tint With 25,100+ 5-Star Reviews To Replace Lip Liner, Lipstick, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As someone who eats, drinks, and talks excessively, I'm always on the hunt for long-lasting lip products. I'm a lip stain girl for sure, but I still love my creamy lipsticks and lip glosses. And, of course, I know that lip liner is key to your makeup lasting through the night. Plus, no one wants their lipstick sliding away from their lips. Here's another type of beauty product that I'm always searching for: time-savers. I would love to do a full beat every morning, but it just doesn't happen consistently. Any product that gives me a head start on getting ready is something I have to try. That's why I was so captivated when the Maybelline Tattoo Brow Peel Off Tint started trending on TikTok.

Technically, this is a peel off brow tint. You apply it to your eyebrows, leave it on for about 20 minutes, and peel it off to get 72 hours of filled-in eyebrows, according to the brand. That's cool for sure, but TikTok has turned this brow tint into a multi-tasking phenomenon. People have have used it as long-lasting eyeliner, lip liner, and lip stain.

A TikTok user explained, "You know how lip liner is always the first thing to rub off on a night out. You're drinking, eating, and making out with mean, ugly men... Brow tints are designed to last for about two to three days. This is what I've been doing before I go out. I just line my lips with the brow tint." After peeling it off, she wiped off the excess and applied some nude lipstick, declaring, "Now you have a perfect nude lip that's not gonna rub off."

Another person used this product on her eyebrows, lips, and she even drew on some faux freckles, concluding, "It's so natural-looking. I keep thinking it's gonna be crazy, but then it just isn't. It's very subtle."

Warning: this is gonna look kind of gross at first while you wait for the peel to set, but when you take it off and apply your favorite lipstick or lip gloss on top, you're gonna be obsessed. Plus, you can use this to fill in your eyebrows, of course. It does have 25,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews, after all.