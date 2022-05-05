2.4 Million People Bought This MAC Lipstick Shade Last Year and It’s on Sale

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It feels like new beauty products are released every day, especially when you think about the ever-expanding selection of celebrity makeup lines. As fun as it is to test out lipsticks, a lot of us end up sticking with our tried and true favorites. MAC has been coming through with high-quality makeup for decades. The brand has built up such a loyal following, that there's one lipstick shade that sold 2.4 million times last year alone, according to Allure.
The MAC Chili lipstick is a warm brick red shade that will instantly elevate any look. This lipstick has a soft, creamy formula that feels comfortable on your lips. It has a shine-free, matte finish that doesn't dry out your lips. And, this shade seems to be universally flattering, looking beautiful on many different skin tones.
MAC Matte Lipstick in Chili
This creamy matte lipstick is incredibly flattering and it's easy to use. Just apply it directly with the lipstick or you can use a brush for a more precise application.
There's a 20% discount automatically applied at checkout when you shop at MAC, no promo code needed. It's also on sale at Ulta.
Look at how beautiful the MAC Chili lipstick looks on different skin tones.
Why do so many people adore this MAC lipstick?
Here are some glowing, 5-star reviews from MAC shoppers.
"I have a medium tan skin color. I'm half black, half Asian. Chili looks great against my skin. The lipstick stays on even through eating and drinking. It reapplies well if I need to add another layer later. It's a good product overall," a MAC customer said.
Another declared, "I LOVE this color. Perfect combination of orangish tone and brick."
Someone else shared, "Chili was recommended to me by the store worker in mac Glasgow, as I have fiery copper hair and it goes perfect with my hair and skin tone not too light not too dark , it also is very moisturising as I find matte lipsticks to be dry on my lips this one isn't,also lasts a good 10 hours."
A fan of the shade said, "I'm late to the red lipstick game in my 20's-again, but better late than never! Chili is my favorite lip color!! Probably like a lot of people out there, I was too apprehensive about wearing red lipstick thinking it wouldn't look good on my skintone... It is actually not super bright, but just red/brown/orange enough. It's very flattering with my skin tone and I can't believe it took me this long to try it. Highly recommend it to anybody who is thinking this won't look good on them. It will!! I put it on and it makes me feel instantly more put together. Love this!!"
A MAC shopper reviewed, "I was gifted a set of lipsticks and discovered chili. OMG this is my fav, super flattering and I love how it lasts through the day. Even with a bit of balm it's great!"
"I love them, they go everywhere with me. Chili was actually the first lipstick my mom ever let me wear, back in 1993. So, it has a special place in my heart," a longtime MAC shopper said.
