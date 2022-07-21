Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale: Score $225 Rag & Bone Jeans for $25 & More Jaw-Dropping Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Stop what you're doing and get ready to shop. The Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale is back, and it has some of the biggest and best sales we've ever seen!

On any other day, Nordstrom Rack is one of the best places to score really good discounts on clothing, shoes, beauty, home and more, from top brands like Coach, Free People, Madewell, Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Nike, UGG, Adidas and Good American. Many times, you'll find discounts over 75% off in their sale section.

But during the Clear the Rack sale, nearly everything in their sale section is an extra 25% off. That means you can find some seriously jaw-dropping deals like these perfect-for-the-season light wash Rag & Bone jeans for just $25. That's $200 off the regular price! If you want to get ahead on fall shopping, you can snag this $100 Free People sweater for $18. We even found brands that hardly ever go on sale like Tory Burch, Stuart Weitzman and Spanx. It truly is a sale you don't want to miss.

Keep in mind, items from popular brands tend to go super quick. So don't hesitate if you find something you like.

We've rounded up some of the best deals we could find during this summer's Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale. Check those out below.