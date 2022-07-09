Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022: What to Know From Sale Dates to the Best Deals on Fashion, Beauty & More

When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale start this year, and what are the best deals to shop? We've got the answer to those questions and more in our guide to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022.

Alright, E! shoppers, it's your favorite time of the year (and ours!). The highly anticipated 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally here, and starting today, all Nordstrom cardholders have early access to shop all the incredible deals the retailer has to offer. If you're new to the sale or you're curious to know what kind of deals you can score this year, we've got you covered.

We went through Nordstrom's catalog of sale items to put together a guide to the best deals you can score at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale this year. Trust us when we say, you'll want to shop as soon as possible because the items offered are so good, they're sure to sell out fast. 

This year, there are over 6,000 items on sale just waiting to be picked and added to your shopping bag, and you have your pick of women's fashion, men's fashion, kids and baby clothing, activewear, home and designer items. Nordstrom is even offering exclusive beauty deals during the anniversary sale that you don't want to miss. 

All the top fashion, beauty and home brands are included in the sale like Free People, Good American, Madewell, Spanx, Barefoot Dreams, UGG, Béis, The North Face, Zella, AloOlaplex, Charlotte Tilbury, DiptyqueRag & BoneCoach and Kate Spade. The list goes on and on, so you're sure to find something on sale from a brand you love.

We've rounded up some of the best deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Check those out below. 

The Best Under $50 Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

BP. Rib Crop Crewneck Sweater

Fall is right around the corner, which means sweater weather will be here before you know it. So why not take advantage of this incredible $10 deal on a stylish cropped sweater that features voluminous sleeves, a relaxed crewneck and soft, fuzzy cotton-blend yarn? There are three colors to choose from. 

$29
$10
Nordstrom

Topshop Women's Knit Blazer

Speaking of fall must-haves, this cozy menswear-inspired knit blazer is a highly versatile piece you'll be wearing on repeat once the colder months hit. Best part is, it's on sale for just $50. You can choose between grey or black. 

$84
$50
Nordstrom

Free People The Way Home Shorts

Free People's Way Home Shorts are so popular, they sold out eight times since they first launched! Right now, they're on sale for just $20. 

$30
$20
Nordstrom

Supergoop! Unseen & Play Sunscreen SPF 50 Set

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has exclusive beauty deals you don't want to miss. If you need to stock up on sunscreen for the summer, we highly recommend adding this Supergoop! set of best-sellers to your bag. It's a $78 value that you're getting for less than $50. 

$78
$48
Nordstrom

UGG 2-Pack Slouchy Ribbed Crew Socks

You really can't go wrong with a pair of cozy socks, especially of those cozy socks are from UGG. Right now, you can get this pair of slouchy ribbed crew socks for just $21. 

$32
$21
Nordstrom

Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Short Pajamas

According to one recent reviewer, this elegant pajama set is super soft and lightweight. It'll keep you cool during the hot summer nights, so you'll want to snag these up now. There are several colors and patterns to choose from, so might as well snag two! These pajamas are originally $59, but you can get them on sale today for $41. 

$59
$41
Nordstrom

Zella Studio Lite Crop Leggings

These Nordstrom shopper-fave leggings from Zella are a must-buy at under $30. As one reviewer wrote, "Zella leggings are honestly better than Lululemon leggings IMO. They are so comfortable and stretchy without being see through, and are so much more affordable. I always get one to two pairs when anniversary sales roll around."

$55
$30
Nordstrom

Alo Delight Seamless Knit Bra

This seamless knit bra from Alo is sure to delight. It's made with soft, stretchy material that easily moves with you. There are four colors currently available, and it's on sale for $43. 

$62
$43
Nordstrom

Bombas Assorted 6-Pack Cushion Ankle Socks

Bombas socks are so plush and comfortable, once you try a pair, you'll never go back. According to a recent reviewer, they would give this particular set 100 stars if they could. They wrote, "There's nothing better than Bombas ankle socks! They hug and cushion your foot in all the right places, and they're incredibly comfortable and breathable. Highly functional, these will NOT slip down into your shoes." You can get this amazing 6-pack for just $50. Well worth it!

$75
$50
Nordstrom

Zella Live In High Waist Leggings

These high waist leggings from Zella are so comfortable you can practically live in them. They're moisture-wicking and feature a fitted no-slip waistband. They have over 7,300 reviews, a majority of which are perfect five-stars. Right now, you can own a pair for just $33. 

$59
$33
Nordstrom

The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals on Women's Fashion

Madewell Stovepipe Jeans

If snagging some high-quality jeans are on the agenda for you during this year's Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, consider adding the Madewell Stovepipe Jeans to your cart. They're originally $138, but they're on sale now for just $75. 

$138
$75
Nordstrom

Free People Denver Crop Long Sleeve Cotton Top

Free People's Denver Crop Long Sleeve Cotton Top is a cool, cropped and relaxed-fitting top that's effortlessly chic. Right now, it's on sale for $30. 

$48
$30
Nordstrom

UGG Alameda Slip-On Sneaker

The Alameda Slip-On Sneakers by UGG come in four highly versatile colors, and feature a cushioned footbed and a lightweight flexible sole for ultimate comfort. They're originally $100, but you can get them on sale now for $70. 

$100
$70
Nordstrom

Good American Good Legs Raw Hem High Waist Cigarette Leg Jeans

Everyone needs a pair of Good American jeans in their closet. They're so well made, they're sure to last you a good while. Their super stretchy Good Legs Cigarette Jeans were made to flatter every body type, and this light wash is perfect for the season. It's originally $145, but you can get it on sale today for $95. Sizes are running out fast, so be sure to snag this ASAP. You can also check out the other Good American styles on sale during Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale. 

$145
$95
Nordstrom

Topshop Women's Textured Ponte Suit Jacket

This cream suit jacket from Topshop is so elegant and super chic, and it's made even better by its subtle unique texture. It's originally $102, but it's on sale now for just $56. Highly recommend adding this to bag ASAP as it's sure to sell out fast. 

$102
$56
Nordstrom

Free People New Frontier Chelsea Boot

These stylish Western-style Chelsea boots come in three options: ivory patent, washed taupe, and our personal pick, distressed tan. They're originally $168 but are on sale now for $110. 

$168
$110
Nordstrom

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

Spanx's super popular faux leather leggings are a wardrobe staple. They're super flattering and hold everything in, while still being comfortable to wear. They're originally $98, but you can get them on sale now for $65. 

$98
$65
Nordstrom

UGG Nya Short Pajamas

Comfy and cute is what you get with UGG's Nya Short Pajamas. It comes in three adorable colors and it's on sale now for $59. 

$88
$59
Nordstrom

Free People Free Throw Jumpsuit

Rock the Barbiecore trend in this stretchy knit fuchsia jumpsuit from Free People FP Movement. It's originally $80, but you can get it on sale today for $53. 

$80
$53
Nordstrom

Steve Madden Fleur Pointed Toe Mule

Thousands of fellow Nordstrom shoppers have their eye on this pair of Steve Madden mules and it's not hard to see why. They're sophisticated, yet have a ton of personality with the chunky chain details. Plus, there are six colors to choose from, you'll have trouble deciding which one you want most. Right now, they're on sale for $65 .

$95
$65
Nordstrom

The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals on Beauty

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit

Charlotte Tilbury's cult-fave Pillow Talk is now available in this must-have kit featuring the Pillow Talk Matte Revolution Lipstick, the Pillow Talk Lip Cheat Lip Pencil, and the highly moisturizing Pillow Talk Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick. The kit Is valued at $92, but you can snag it today for $59. 

$92
$59
Nordstrom

Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara Set

Beauty lovers everywhere swear by the Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara to give them gorgeous full-looking lashes. Right now, you can score this trio of two full size mascaras and one travel-sized mascara for just $44. 

$69
$44
Nordstrom

Olaplex Bond Maintenance Set

This limited-edition Olaplex set features three of their best-selling products including a full-size No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, a full-size No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner, and a jumbo size No. 3 Hair Perfector. The set is valued at $137, but you can get all three products for less than $100. 

$137
$99
Nordstrom

Dior Addict Lip Set

With this exclusive set, you get three Dior best-sellers including a full-size Addict Lip Glow Balm, a full-size Addict Lip Maximizer Serum and a travel-size Addict Lip Maximizer plumping gloss. The set is valued at $84, but you can get all three products for less than $60. 

$84
$58
Nordstrom

T3 Lucea 1-inch Styling Iron

Nothing works as good at straightening or styling your hair than a T3 iron. This innovative hair straightener features a smart microchip that actively monitors and adjusts that heat to ensure you're getting the right amount of heat for your hair type and texture. Your hair will be smooth and shiny in not time. Well worth the price! 

$170
$114
Nordstrom

The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Items on Home & More

Béis Weekend Travel Bag

Now's your chance to snag the best-selling weekend travel bag from Shay Mitchell's Béis for a discounted price. It's perfect for your weekend getaway this summer, and it has quite a bit of compartments to keep your things organized. Best part is, it's on sale now for $68. 

$98
$68
Nordstrom

Diptyque 4-Piece Candle Gift Set

This luxurious collection from Diptyque features four mini candles including the best-selling Berries candle, which features a blend of berries and rose. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale beauty exclusive set is valued at $152, but you can get it for $110. 

$152
$110
Nordstrom

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket

It's not every day you get a chance to snag one of Barefoot Dreams' extra cozy and super soft throw blankets for less than $100. We highly recommend taking advantage of this deal while you can! There are multiple colors to choose from including cream, dusk blue and faded rose. 

$147
$98
Nordstrom

What is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the "biggest fashion event of the year." So many people can't wait for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale each year because you get to score discounts on all the top brands in men's fashion, women's fashion, clothing for kids and baby, home and beauty. The retailer offers exclusive deals, as well as unbelievable savings on new arrivals. According to Nordstrom, it's a sale like no other, and we couldn't agree more. 

When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 dates are:

  • July 6: Early Access to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Icon status Nordstrom card members. 
  • July 7: Early Access to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Ambassador status Nordstrom card members. 
  • July 9: Early Access to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Influencer status Nordstrom card members. 
  • July 15: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale opens to everyone. 

When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale start for everyone?

Everyone can shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale online starting at 9:01 PM PT on July 14/12:01 AM ET on July 15. You can shop in store during regular store hours starting on July 15.

When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale end?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends for everyone at 11:59 PM PT on July 31/2:59 AM ET on August 1. That's when all those amazing discounts will go back up to regular price. 

How often is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale only happens once a year, and lasts for about a month for card holders and a little over two weeks for the general public. While Nordstrom has amazing sales throughout the year, there really is nothing like the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale as the retailer offers exclusive deals you can't get during any other time. So we highly recommend checking out what Nordstrom has to offer today so you don't miss out on an incredible deal. 

Looking for more incredible deals to shop? You can get two Clinique Chubby Stick Lip Balms for the price of one here.

