Pregnant Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy's 2022 ESPYS Date Night Is a Perfect 10

While walking the red carpet at the 2022 ESPYS, Jenna Johnson, who is expecting her first baby with husband and fellow DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy, gave fans another look at her baby bump.

You'll want to samba on over to see Jenna Johnson's red-carpet appearance at the 2022 ESPYS.  

The Dancing With the Stars pro—who is expecting her first child with husband and fellow dancer Val Chmerkovskiy—attended the July 20 award show at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and her look was so good it deserved its own mirror ball trophy. 

Jenna wore a stunning black dress and cradled her baby bump as she posed for photos. The mom-to-be was styled by celebrity hairstylist Bradley Leake using Hidden Crown Hair, Boujee Beauty and Redken. As for Val, he looked handsome in a classic suit without the tie. 

The dancer announced her pregnancy on Instagram July 15. "Our biggest dream come true yet," she wrote, "Baby Chmerkovskiy coming this January! My heart has grown beyond comprehension while growing this little miracle inside of me. We can't wait to meet our precious angel." 

The baby news was a happy surprise for Jenna and Val, who tied the knot in 2019. In a July 19 Instagram post, Jenna shared they'd "stopped trying to conceive for about 6 months to mentally/emotionally give ourselves a break." So when the season 26 champ saw her positive pregnancy tests, she continued, she was filled with "shock, disbelief, and sheer joy."

Indeed, the road to parenthood has not been easy for the couple. "After two years of infertility, and hundreds of negative tests after negative tests," Jenna wrote, "it was heart wrenching at times to stay optimistic and made me question whether I would ever have this opportunity."

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

She then told her followers she "will go into more depth" on their journey later on, and reminded any fans experiencing fertility struggles that they are not alone. 

"If any of you out there are struggling to get pregnant, suffering from infertility, or mourning a pregnancy loss… don't lose HOPE," Jenna continued. "It may not happen on your timeline and the journey may rip your heart open at times, but don't give up on yourself and your precious baby! It will happen."

And her dance partner from last season, JoJo Siwa, is thrilled for her and Val. "My sister! Oh my god, I am so happy for her," the YouTube star exclusively told E! News at the MGM Rewards MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game July 16. "She's obviously my family, my best friend. It's so good. Her and Val have been waiting for a sweet little package like this and I'm very happy and grateful that they got it."

To see more stars on the 2022 ESPYS red carpet, keep scrolling below.  

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Chloe Kim

 In Versace

CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Ciara & Russell Wilson

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Hannah Waddingham

   

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

Hannah Ann Sluss & Jake Funk

       

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Dikembe Mutombo

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Simu Liu & Jade Bender

Simu in David Yurman jewelry

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Mikaela Shiffrin

    

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Terrell Owens

   

Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

Kristi Yamaguchi

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Mookie Betts

   

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Aly Raisman

   

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Mickey Guyton

   

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Quina Brunson

In Prabal Gurung; Styled by Bryon Javar

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Katie Ledecky

    

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Bryce Young

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Lindsey Vonn

In Gucci

Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

Grant Williams

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Aubrey Plaza

In Et Ochs

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Brandi Chastain

CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Jay Pharoah

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Sunisa Lee

In David Yurman jewelry

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Alison Brie

In Roberto Cavalli

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Megan Rapinoe

   

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Evander Kane

    

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

John Boyega

    

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Steph & Ayesha Curry

Ayesha in Mônot with Jimmy Choo shoes; styled by Jason Bolden
Stephen in Bottega Veneta with Vacheron Constantin jewelry

Matt Baron/BEI//Shutterstock

Sonya Curry

   

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Heidi Gardner

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Abbi Jacobson

   

