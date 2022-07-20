Pregnant Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy's 2022 ESPYS Date Night Is a Perfect 10

You'll want to samba on over to see Jenna Johnson's red-carpet appearance at the 2022 ESPYS.
The Dancing With the Stars pro—who is expecting her first child with husband and fellow dancer Val Chmerkovskiy—attended the July 20 award show at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and her look was so good it deserved its own mirror ball trophy.
Jenna wore a stunning black dress and cradled her baby bump as she posed for photos. The mom-to-be was styled by celebrity hairstylist Bradley Leake using Hidden Crown Hair, Boujee Beauty and Redken. As for Val, he looked handsome in a classic suit without the tie.
The dancer announced her pregnancy on Instagram July 15. "Our biggest dream come true yet," she wrote, "Baby Chmerkovskiy coming this January! My heart has grown beyond comprehension while growing this little miracle inside of me. We can't wait to meet our precious angel."
The baby news was a happy surprise for Jenna and Val, who tied the knot in 2019. In a July 19 Instagram post, Jenna shared they'd "stopped trying to conceive for about 6 months to mentally/emotionally give ourselves a break." So when the season 26 champ saw her positive pregnancy tests, she continued, she was filled with "shock, disbelief, and sheer joy."
Indeed, the road to parenthood has not been easy for the couple. "After two years of infertility, and hundreds of negative tests after negative tests," Jenna wrote, "it was heart wrenching at times to stay optimistic and made me question whether I would ever have this opportunity."
She then told her followers she "will go into more depth" on their journey later on, and reminded any fans experiencing fertility struggles that they are not alone.
"If any of you out there are struggling to get pregnant, suffering from infertility, or mourning a pregnancy loss… don't lose HOPE," Jenna continued. "It may not happen on your timeline and the journey may rip your heart open at times, but don't give up on yourself and your precious baby! It will happen."
And her dance partner from last season, JoJo Siwa, is thrilled for her and Val. "My sister! Oh my god, I am so happy for her," the YouTube star exclusively told E! News at the MGM Rewards MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game July 16. "She's obviously my family, my best friend. It's so good. Her and Val have been waiting for a sweet little package like this and I'm very happy and grateful that they got it."
