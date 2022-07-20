Khloe Kardashian Breaks Social Media Silence After News of Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is soaking up her final days as a mom of one.
After a nearly week-long social media hiatus, the 38-year-old returned to the 'gram, sharing several photos of her and her 4-year-old daughter True Thompson having some fun in the sun.
"Me and my best girl making the best memories," she captioned the series of snaps on July 19, before making it clear that her kids will always be her priority. She added, "I will forever have your back my angel girl."
In the pics, which appear to be from Khloe's recent tropical birthday trip to Turks and Caicos, the Good American founder poses in crystal blue waters wearing a camo-print, one-piece swimsuit and oversized shades as True hangs on her back.
Khloe's last posted on July 13 previous post—sharing a pic of her, True and her 4-year-old niece Dream Kardashian on vacation— just hours before news broke that she is expecting her second child with Tristian Thompson via a surrogate.
Along with True, Tristian is also dad to son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig and 7-month-old son Theo with Maralee Nichols.
As the Kardashians star and the NBA player await the arrival of their new bundle of joy—a baby boy—a source close to the situation insists that the two are not currently a couple.
"Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters," the insider tells E News. "The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December."
While Khloe hasn't specifically addressed the news of baby no. 2, her sister Kim Kardashian posted several cryptic messages on her Instagram Story, saying "life's too short to wake up with regrets," possibly hinting at the situation.
"So love the people who treat you right, forgive the ones who don't and believe that everything happens for a reason," read a Dr. Seuss quote that she re-posted on July 17. "If you get a chance, take it. If it changes your life, let it. Nobody said it'd be easy, they just promised it would be worth it."