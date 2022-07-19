Khloe Kardashian Subtly Reacts to Tristan Thompson Holding Hands With Another Woman

Watch : Tristan Thompson Gets Close to New Woman Amid Khloe Baby News

Khloe Kardashian doesn't seem too bothered by the latest development in Tristan Thompson's love life.

Just days after her multiple sources confirmed Khloe is expecting her second baby with Tristan via surrogate, the NBA player was photographed holding hands with a mystery woman during a night out in Greece, as seen in photos obtained by TMZ.

Khloe, who is no longer romantically involved with Tristan, subtly weighed in on his Mediterranean outing by liking an Instagram post from a fan account this week.

The account posted video footage of Tristan with his potential new lady and captioned it, "To everyone that's freaking out about this video of Tristan in Greece with another girl, Khloe and Tristan are both single."

The fan page also reiterated what a source close to The Kardashians star told E! News on July 13. As the insider told E! at the time, "Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters."