Khloe Kardashian Breaks Social Media Silence After News of Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Breaks Her Silence Amid Tristan Thompson Baby News

Khloe Kardashian is soaking up her final days as a mom of one.

After a nearly week-long social media hiatus, the 38-year-old returned to the 'gram, sharing several photos of her and her 4-year-old daughter True Thompson having some fun in the sun.

"Me and my best girl making the best memories," she captioned the series of snaps on July 19, before making it clear that her kids will always be her priority. She added, "I will forever have your back my angel girl."

In the pics, which appear to be from Khloe's recent tropical birthday trip to Turks and Caicos, the Good American founder poses in crystal blue waters wearing a camo-print, one-piece swimsuit and oversized shades as True hangs on her back.

Khloe's last posted on July 13 previous post—sharing a pic of her, True and her 4-year-old niece Dream Kardashian on vacation— just hours before news broke that she is expecting her second child with Tristian Thompson via a surrogate.