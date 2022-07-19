Inside Khloe Kardashian's Dating Life Amid Tristan Thompson Baby News

Khloe Kardashian isn't rushing into a new romance.
Earlier this week, news broke that the Kardashians star is expecting her second child via surrogate with Tristan Thompson. However, the pair are strictly co-parents and not back together.
So, where is Khloe's head at relationship-wise? A source exclusivley tells E! News that Khloe's dating here and there but "it's not serious."
Back in June, E! News confirmed that Khloe was dating a private equity investor who she met through her sister Kim Kardashian at a dinner party. At the time, People reported that the "relationship is in its early stages."
It's true the Good American co-founder went out on a few dates with the investor, a second source close to Khloe exclusively tells E! News. But don't assume things are full speed ahead, as the second insider notes that "she's been low-key and hasn't dated much lately."
Ultimately, the second source adds, "Khloe is definitely very open to dating but isn't forcing anything."
On Tristan's side, the NBA player was photographed hand in hand with a mystery woman while out in Greece, as seen in photos and videos obtained by TMZ. Following this sighting, a fan page on Instagram shared footage of Tristan and the woman together. In the caption, the post noted, "To everyone that's freaking out about this video of Tristan in Greece with another girl, Khloe and Tristan are both single."
The fan page continued, "I don't know why it would be crazy for Tristan to be with another girl as long as he's a good dad to his baby which we don't know when Khloe's surrogate is due."
And it appears Khloe approves of the message: She subtly gave her thoughts on the matter by giving the post a like.