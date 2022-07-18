Tristan Thompson Spotted Holding Hands With Mystery Woman Amid Khloé Kardashian Baby News

Watch : Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Baby No. 2: EVERYTHING We Know

Tristan Thompson is enjoying the Mediterranean as he prepares to be a father of four.

The Chicago Bulls star was spotted holding hands with an unidentified woman while vacationing in Mykonos, Greece, on July 17. According to photos and video obtained by TMZ, Tristan was seen wearing a floral button up shirt, while the woman rocked a patterned midi dress.

The 31-year-old has been in Greece since last week, partying and enjoying time in the sun. On July 15, the NBA star was spotted out at a club called the Bonbonniere, according to photos obtained by TMZ.

The news of Tristan's overseas PDA comes just days after a rep for his ex Khloé Kardashian—mom to daughter True Thompson, 4—confirmed that the two have a child on the way via surrogate.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," the rep told E! News July 13. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family."