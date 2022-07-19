Linda Evangelista Returns to Modeling After Claiming to Be "Disfigured" in Cosmetics Procedure

Watch : Linda Evangelista Says Cryolipolysis "Permanently Disfigured" Her

Linda Evangelista has made her return to the modeling industry.

Ten months after Linda alleged that she was "permanently disfigured" from a non-surgical fat-freezing procedure, the 57-year-old model debuted a photo of herself posing in a Fendi campaign.

Linda donned two silver sequin Fendi bags, a pair of sunglasses and three pink satin baseball caps in the shot.

According to her July 16 post, the photoshoot is to promote an upcoming fashion show being held in honor of the 25th anniversary of the Fendi Baguette bag and the second anniversary of Kim Jones' role as Artistic Director of Couture and Womenswear at the brand. See her new Fendi campaign photos here.

Back in September, Linda took to Instagram to address why she has remained out of the spotlight in recent years. At the time, she said she became "brutally disfigured" by Zeltiq's CoolSculpting procedure after she allegedly developed "paradoxical adipose hyperplasia" as a result.