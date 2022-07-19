Linda Evangelista Returns to Modeling After Claiming to Be "Disfigured" in Cosmetics Procedure

Linda Evangelista has made her return to the modeling industry.
Ten months after Linda alleged that she was "permanently disfigured" from a non-surgical fat-freezing procedure, the 57-year-old model debuted a photo of herself posing in a Fendi campaign.
Linda donned two silver sequin Fendi bags, a pair of sunglasses and three pink satin baseball caps in the shot.
According to her July 16 post, the photoshoot is to promote an upcoming fashion show being held in honor of the 25th anniversary of the Fendi Baguette bag and the second anniversary of Kim Jones' role as Artistic Director of Couture and Womenswear at the brand. See her new Fendi campaign photos here.
Back in September, Linda took to Instagram to address why she has remained out of the spotlight in recent years. At the time, she said she became "brutally disfigured" by Zeltiq's CoolSculpting procedure after she allegedly developed "paradoxical adipose hyperplasia" as a result.
"It increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed even after undergoing two painful, unsuccessful, corrective surgeries," she wrote on Sept. 22. "I have been left, as the media has described, 'unrecognizable.'"
Later in her post, Linda said that the condition "has not only destroyed my livelihood, it has sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness and the lowest depths of self-loathing."
Linda filed a lawsuit against Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc. in September, per People.
In a February interview with the outlet, she touched on her reasoning for breaking her silence and taking legal action. "I hope I can shed myself of some of the shame and help other people who are in the same situation as me," she said. "That's my goal."
In response to Linda's lawsuit, a CoolSculpting rep told People that the procedure "has been well studied with more than 100 scientific publications and more than 11 million treatments performed worldwide" and said the side-effects "continue to be well-documented in the CoolSculpting information for patients and health care providers."
The case remains ongoing as the company defends against the claims.