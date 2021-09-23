Linda Evangelista Claims to Be "Permanently Disfigured" After Cosmetic Procedure

Watch : Cindy Crawford Recalls Daughter's Runway Debut

Linda Evangelista is addressing why she has not had much of a public presence in recent years.

On Wednesday, Sept. 22, the 56-year-old model posted a message to Instagram alleging she has been "permanently disfigured" after undergoing a non-surgical fat-freezing procedure called cryolipolysis. Linda said she used Zeltiq Aesthetics's CoolSculpting, which involves cold temperatures to numb the skin and is typically used for body contouring.

In her post, Linda, who rose to fame as part of the supermodel scene in the 1990s alongside such stars as Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell, alleged she has been dealing with the health issues for over five years and has undergone two surgeries to correct the damage, to no avail.

"To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers' careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq's CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised," she wrote. "It increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed even after undergoing two painful, unsuccessful, corrective surgeries. I have been left, as the media has described, 'unrecognizable.'"