Ivana Trump’s Cause of Death Revealed

More information has come to light regarding the death of Ivana Trump.
According to the New York City Medical Examiner, the businesswoman—who was the ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of his three oldest children—passed away from blunt force impact injuries to the torso on July 14. Her manner of death has been determined to be an accident.
A senior New York City official with direct knowledge of the matter told NBC News that the circumstances of her death are consistent with a fall on the stairs.
Ivana died at the age of 73, leaving behind her family, including kids Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.
In a statement released in the wake of her passing, the siblings described Ivana as "an incredible woman—a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend."
Later that day, Ivanka took to Twitter to share her own personal tribute to her late mother. "Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny," she wrote alongside a sweet throwback photo of the two from Ivanka's childhood. "She lived life to the fullest—never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance."
She added, "I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always."
Meanwhile, Donald, who was married to Ivana from 1977 to 1992, also mourned Ivana in a statement of his own.
"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," he wrote. "She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life."
He added, "Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!"