Max Joseph Teases a Potential Return to Catfish

Watch : Kim Talks Pete, Catfish Update & Secret Relationship's Sex Parties

Catfish has taught us to be skeptical about everything—but this news has us cautiously optimistic.

Max Joseph, who co-hosted the first seven seasons of the MTV documentary series with Nev Schulman from 2012 to 2018, is hinting that a return to the show is on the table. When he made the decision to leave, Max was replaced by Kamie Crawford.

"I think they're holding it down pretty great just the two of them, but it would be nice and I hope to potentially do a trio at some point," Max told Page Six. "But I can't really speak to it [now]…It probably would be fun if it did happen."

Since leaving the show, Max teamed up with Monica Lewinsky to executive produce 15 Minutes of Shame, a 2021 HBO Max documentary about bullying and cancel culture.

Max said fans "occasionally make it known" that they are ready for his Catfish return, but he's more than happy with the job the show's new co-host has done since his departure.