Hugh Grant Addresses Claim He'll Portray Prince Andrew in New Film About Jeffrey Epstein

If Hugh Grant is being considered for the role of Prince Andrew in an upcoming film, that's news to him.
On July 14, Deadline reported that a movie about how the BBC obtained a bombshell 2019 interview with the Duke of York about his past friendship with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was in the works. The outlet said Grant, 61, is "one of the unconfirmed names" on a "wish list" to portray Andrew in the film, titled Scoop. But when asked about it, the Love, Actually actor told The Independent, "I've heard nowt."
Scoop screenwriter Peter Moffat and producer Hilary Salmon told Deadline that casting for the movie has not begun. "We have, of course, thoughts," Salmon said. She didn't comment on reports that Grant was on their list of actors, but added that "no one is attached."
In the BBC Newsnight interview, Andrew, 62, denied allegations that he had sex with a then-17-year-old girl obtained for him by Epstein, his former friend and convicted pedophile who was found dead in a U.S. prison in 2019 as he awaited trial on a sex trafficking charge.
Andrew, who was already scrutinized publicly over his past ties to Epstein, was heavily criticized on social media following the interview, which many viewers called a "train wreck." Several companies and charities distanced themselves from him after it aired, causing further embarrassment to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and the rest of the Royal family. He later announced in a statement he would step back from public duties.
"It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family's work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support," Andrew said his statement. "Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission."
He added, "I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein."