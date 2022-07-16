Martha Stewart's $32 Holiday Tree and More Christmas in July Sale Items You Need Now

This article is in partnership with QVC. The items featured were selected from QVC because we love them and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Santa always said it's never too early to start shopping for the holidays.
With less than six months to go until Christmas, QVC is helping shoppers get a jump start on their gift planning with their massive Christmas in July sale.
Throughout the month, the shopping network will offer deals better than that Black Friday sale you dread visiting at the crowded mall. Instead, you can shop from the comfort of home. Plus, QVC is offering returns all the way through January 31, 2022. Nice treat, right?
Whether you're looking for gourmet holiday treats, decor, unique beauty sets or toys for the youngest family members on your list, QVC has a wide selection to choose from. Plus, with brands like Philosophy, Martha Stewart, Candace Cameron Bure and Valerie Parr Hill, you can count on thoughtful gifts that will win over even the pickiest person on your list.
Keep scrolling to see some of our best Christmas in July picks that are all under $50.
Holiday Home Decor
Martha Stewart 16 Inch Down Swept Flocked Tabletop Tree
Deck the halls with Martha Stewart's eye for style. The lifestyle expert created this fun and festive flocked tree, which includes 30 LED lights. Add to any table for an extra dose of holiday magic.
Fresh Balsam Jingle Bell Wreath by Valerie
If you want to make your house a home, trust Valerie Parr Hill's decor. The designer has developed a loyal fan base on QVC—known as Val Pals—who consistently rave about her fresh balsam wreaths. You can shop with confidence now and have faith that the decor will arrive fresh the week of Nov. 28.
Peace Love World Set of 6 Ceramic Shaped Ornaments
Fill your tree with two hearts, two stars and two circles filled with inspirational messages and phrases. While you may know Alina Villasante's line for the fashion pieces, keep an eye on her home collection that continues to grow (and sell out quickly).
Candace Cameron Bure - Bring on the Merry - Journal & 50 Greeting Cards
In addition to her best-selling Candace Cameron Bure fashion line, the Fuller House star also brings thoughtful gifts to QVC for the holidays. For less than a $20 bill, shoppers can keep the faith this holiday season with a devotional journal and 50 holiday cards with envelopes.
Scott Living 400TC Holiday HygroCotton/ Tencel Printed Sheet Set
HGTV stars Drew and Jonathan Scott are helping spread a little holiday happiness throughout your home with a printed sheet set featuring cheerful prints like candy stripes and holiday village. Choose your size and shop fast because a deal like this won't last long.
Holiday Beauty Sets
philosophy gifts that soothe 4-pc hand cream collection
Don't forget about how dry your hands get in those cold winter months. Philosophy's super-size hand creams deliver ultra-moisturization to restore and replenish hands and cuticles back to feeling soft, comfortable and never greasy. Plus, enjoy four self-adhesive gift bows with your purchase.
Origins GinZing & Mega-Mushroom Hydrating GlowKit
Three glow-boosting faves for under $20? Happy holidays to you! Plus, receive a free gift with purchase if you buy in the month of July.
Peter Thomas Roth Day & Night Moisture Must-Haves Kit
A Peter Thomas Roth kit for a $20 bill? You must be shopping at QVC! This holiday season, hydrate 24/7 with these day and night moisture must haves for supple skin. This is a great gift for those new to the brand or loyal for years.
philosophy pure and hopeful holiday set
Purchasing the purity made simple one-step facial cleanser at this price is tempting enough. But to also receive renewed hope refining & refreshing moisturizer? Add to cart before the elves take them all.
Toys for Kids
Marvel or DC Licensed 3.5 Inch Flying Figure UFO Helicopter w/RemoteControl
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's one of QVC's best deals in town. From Batman and Black Panther to Wonder Woman and Wolverine, your favorite flying superhero will provide hours of entertainment to your adventurous friends.
Jada Toys Remote Control Minnie Mouse Roadster
Beep beep! Minnie Mouse is coming through. For the kid on your list who loves all things Disney, make sure to pick up this remote-control roadster features the iconic Minnie in the driver's seat.
Delta Children Baby Shark Chair Desk with Storage Bin
Kids can eat, play or create crafts on this this chair-desk combination. Decorated with their favorite Baby Shark characters, this piece of fun furniture keeps your youngsters engaged and entertained.
Kiddieland Toys My First Mickey Plane Ride On
Bring the amusement park rides to your home with My First Mickey Plane's ride-on toy. Equipped with fun songs, a rotating propeller, flashing colorful lights and airplane sounds for a realistic experience, this gift will provide countless memories—and an adorable Instagram photo.
Food for the Holidays
Cheryl's Set of 20 Holiday Cookie Cards
This cookie gift set includes chocolate chip, sugar, snickerdoodle, oatmeal raisin and more delicious flavors sure to make anyone extra happy around the holidays. Pair it with a cookie card included for an easy gift.
Godiva 12 Pc Signature Chocolate Truffles Gift Box
It's not the holidays without chocolate! Rich, creamy and incredibly indulgent Godiva chocolate truffles are filled in this gift box. If that's not enough to make you feel hungry, how do Chocolate Mousse, Creme Brulee and Strawberry Creme Tarte flavors sound?
Kathie Lee Gifford GIFFT 3 Bottle Wine Set
Cheers to quality time with family and friends and good wine. Today's Kathie Lee Gifford created the perfect rose, pinot grigio and cabernet sauvignon to include with your holiday meals. Buy three of one flavor or a mix.
Mrs. Prindable's 9 Individual Holiday Apple Assortment
These crisp, delicious apples are dipped in homemade buttery, creamy caramel and dressed up for the holidays with red, white and green sprinkles. Plus, they are individually wrapped for easy gifting. The cherry on top is these aren't made until you order them!
