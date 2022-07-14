Jon Bernthal Is Out For Revenge in Seductive Trailer for American Gigolo

Jon Bernthal is on the hunt for some overdue redemption in the splashy, stylish trailer for Showtime's American Gigolo. Get your first look at the upcoming series here.

Revenge has never looked this good.

Jon Bernthal is a man on a mission as Julian Kaye in the first look at American Gigolo, premiering September 9 on Showtime.

"Since I was a kid," Julian says in the trailer, "I could always just be this other guy who does what he's got to do."

After being exonerated from prison after 15 years for a murder he didn't commit, he knows exactly what he's "got to do."

When Julian is told the murder was done by "a killer for hire," he knows he's been set up. "They're still out there," he insists. "It's not over."

Julian tells his friend Lorenzo (Wayne Brady), "I think I want to go back to work again."

But those in his inner circle warn him that he's about to get involved in some very serious business, saying, "I would never mess around with people that powerful."

Something tells us he's not going to listen.

American Gigolo also stars Rosie O'Donnell, Gretchen MolLizzie Brocheré and Leland Orser

The series is based on the 1980 film of the same name starring Richard Gere, which was one of the first mainstream movies to contain male nudity.

When he was cast in the seductive series, Bernthal didn't quite know if he was the right man for the job.

"I do not believe that I possess any kind of natural sex appeal," he told GQ in April. "I've always looked at myself as this weird-looking guy. It's crazy to me, but it scares me—and that's why I'm gonna see it through."

 American Gigolo premieres September 9 on Showtime.

