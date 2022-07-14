Lauren London Shares the Advice Diddy Gave Her Before Attending Nipsey Hussle’s Funeral

Watch : Lauren London Breaks Her Silence on Nipsey Hussle's Death

Diddy gave Lauren London nothing but love during one of the most difficult moments of her life.

In a new interview, The Game actress reflected on the sudden passing of her longtime boyfriend Nipsey Hussle—who died in 2019—and discussed her heightened emotions while attending his funeral, which Lauren said felt like she "floated through." Admitting that she struggled to get ready for Nipsey's service, she revealed it was Diddy who got her through the tough event.

"I just felt like it was surreal…I didn't even want to get dressed. I was gonna wear sweats," Lauren said on a July 13 episode of the Angie Martinez IRL podcast. "Puff pulled me aside and was like, 'Look, boo. You have shown everybody what it looks like to hold a man down and to love him. Now show them what it looks like when it all crumbles. That's your responsibility.'"

She added, "He was like, 'Show up with your head up.'"

In her grieving process, Lauren said that it was her kids who inspired her to keep going, despite having moments where she felt like she wanted to "give up."

"I feel like my kids deserve happiness. My kids deserve a very happy mom," she said. "They deserve joy. Why would I rob them of that? So that gets me up."