A year after Nipsey Hussle's tragic death, Lauren London continues to mourn and honor the rapper's memory.

"Time is deceptive, it's been a year since you transitioned. The pain is as heavy today as it was a year ago," the 35-year-old wrote of her late partner on Instagram on the one-year anniversary of his death. "God knows I would give anything to see you again, I didn't think I was going to survive a second of any of this."

The South Los Angeles native was killed in a shooting outside his Marathon Clothing store on Sunday, March 31, 2019. The rapper, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

London continued in her post, "Prayers have kept me together. The kids keep me going and Gods Grace and Mercy have carried me this far. As today makes a year, I stand strong because of you."