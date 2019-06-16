by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 16, 2019 12:54 PM
Actress and model Lauren London took to Instagram on Sunday to pay tribute to late rapper and boyfriend Nipsey Hussle on their son's first Father's Day without his dad.
The popular music artist, who was born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was shot dead in March outside his The Marathon Clothing store in South Los Angeles. He was 33.
"One of the reasons I fell in Love with You.... Your Fatherhood Today we celebrate You Love you Ermias," Lauren, 34, wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the two doting upon their 2 and 1/2-year-old son Kross Ermias Asghedom.
Fellow celebs such as Taraji P. Henson and rapper T.I. left supportive comments on her post.
Nipsey is also survived by a daughter, Emani, from a previous relationship.
Lauren also shares a 9-year-old son, Cameron Carter, with ex Lil Wayne.
Instagram / Lauren London
In addition to his music, Nipsey was also known for the work he did for his community over the years. Next weekend, he will be honored posthumously with the Humanitarian Award at the 2019 BET Awards.
