Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London Pays Tribute to Late Rapper on Father's Day

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 16, 2019 12:54 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Actress and model Lauren London took to Instagram on Sunday to pay tribute to late rapper and boyfriend Nipsey Hussle on their son's first Father's Day without his dad.

The popular music artist, who was born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was shot dead in March outside his The Marathon Clothing store in South Los Angeles. He was 33.

"One of the reasons I fell in Love with You.... Your Fatherhood Today we celebrate You Love you Ermias," Lauren, 34, wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the two doting upon their 2 and 1/2-year-old son Kross Ermias Asghedom.

Fellow celebs such as Taraji P. Henson and rapper T.I. left supportive comments on her post.

Watch

Mac Miller & More Unexpected Celeb Deaths in 2018

Nipsey is also survived by a daughter, Emani, from a previous relationship.

Lauren also shares a 9-year-old son, Cameron Carter, with ex Lil Wayne.

Lauren London, Nipsey Hussle, Son, Kross, Deaths, Father's Day 2019

Instagram / Lauren London

In addition to his music, Nipsey was also known for the work he did for his community over the years. Next weekend, he will be honored posthumously with the Humanitarian Award at the 2019 BET Awards.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Death , Father's Day , Top Stories , Celeb Kids , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Noah Centineo, 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kendall Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Caitlyn Jenner, Mandy Moore and Others Share Sweet Family Photos on Father's Day 2019

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna, Dream Kardashian

Rob Kardashian Is Not OK With Dream Kardashian Appearing on Blac Chyna's Show

Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox Has an Epic Friends Reunion on Her 55th Birthday

Andy Cohen, Baby, Son, Benjamin Allen Cohen

Prince Harry, Andy Cohen and Other Stars Celebrate First Father's Day as Dads

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Baby

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share 1st Photo of Baby Archie's Face on Father's Day

You, Penn Badgley, Netflix, Lifetime

6 Times Penn Badgley Was Here to Remind Us Not to Fall in Love With You's Joe

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.