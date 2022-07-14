Does Pete Davidson Want to Get Married One Day? He Says…

Watch : Pete Davidson Is "So Excited" to Be a DAD!

Could marriage be in Pete Davidson's future?

The Saturday Night Live alum revealed if he'd like to tie the knot one day during an interview on Kevin Hart's Peacock series Hart to Heart. The topic came up after Davidson discussed how he'd like to be a father at some point. And when Hart asked if he wants children and marriage, Davidson replied, "100 percent. I mean, that's the way I hope it goes."

In fact, Davidson noted starting a family is a big priority for him. "My favorite thing ever that I have yet to achieve is I wanna have a kid," he said. "That's like my dream."

And he's already thinking about the kind of parent he'd like to be. "It would be so fun to dress up the little dude," the comedian continued. "I'm so excited for that chapter. So that's kind of what I'm just preparing for now is trying to be as good of a dude and develop and get better so when that happens it's just easier."