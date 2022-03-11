Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Go Instagram Official With Candid Pics

Watch : Kim Kardashian Supports Pete Davidson Amid "Eazy" Backlash

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson just hit a relationship milestone.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took her romance with the Saturday Night Live star to the next level on Friday, March 11, going Instagram official in a series of candid snaps. In a photo carousel, Kim—wearing a silvery fringe jacket, metallic dress and chrome thigh-high boots—was pictured sitting on the floor while Pete laid his head on her lap. The cozy-looking shot also showed Kim, 41, appearing to blow a kiss at the 28-year-old comedian.

In another photo, the SKIMS mogul's reflection was seen a mirror next to Pete as he flashed a grin at the camera.

In the caption, she teased, "Whose car are we gonna take?!" The line was a reference to a quote from the 2010 film The Town and Kim included a meme of the hilarious exchange between Ben Affleck and Jeremy Renner in her post.