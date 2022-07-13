Bradley Cooper Is Dating Anthony Weiner's Ex-Wife Huma Abedin

They're far from the shallow now.
Bradley Cooper is dating Huma Abedin, the longtime aide to Hillary Clinton and ex-wife of disgraced congressman Anthony Weiner, according to multiple reports. The two have been seeing each other for a few months after being set up by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, a source told Page Six.
While it's unclear exactly when their romance began, Cooper and Abedin were both in attendance at the 2022 Met Gala in May. However, they were photographed separately on the red carpet at the star-studded fashion event, which is co-chaired by Wintour.
The relationship news comes more than three years after Cooper's breakup with supermodel Irina Shayk, with whom he shares 5-year-old daughter Lea. The two were together for four years before reports of their split surfaced in June 2019.
Recently, the A Star Is Born actor-director opened up about his life as a co-parent, calling Shayk an "incredible" mother to their little girl.
"Every single thing is absolutely shaded or brought out in glorious colors by the fact that I get to be a father to a wonderful human being," Cooper said during an appearance on the Smartless podcast in June. "It's just the absolute greatest thing."
He added of fatherhood, "I love it."
As for Abedin? She shares 10-year-old son Jordan with Weiner, who she separated from in 2016 amid a sexting scandal involving the politician.
In October, Abedin told CBS This Morning that she's "moved on" from Weiner's controversy.
"I think for most of my adult life, certainly in the last 25 years that I've been in public service or in the public eye, I have been the invisible person behind the primary people in my life," she said. "But what I realize is that, if you don't tell your story, somebody else is writing your history."
E! News reached out to Cooper and Abedin's reps for comment but hasn't heard back.