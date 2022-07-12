RHOBH's Kyle Richards Says She and Husband Mauricio Have Apologized to Garcelle Beauvais

2022 Emmys Are Finally Here

Kyle Richards clarified her previous comments about the controversial RHOBH scene during which she and husband Mauricio Umansky laughed at Erika Jayne cursing at Garcelle Beauvais' son.

Kyle Richards is setting the record straight for fans who may have been disappointed by her recent actions and her initial response to the controversy.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star came under fire after the July 6 episode showed her laughing at Erika Jayne cursing out Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son, Jax. She subsequently issued a lengthy Instagram Story, explaining that she wasn't laughing about Erika telling Jax to "get the f--k out," but rather "Erika being drunk." However, while she also addressed another controversial incident involving Sutton Stracke, explaining that she's since apologized to her, Kyle made no mention of saying sorry to Garcelle. 

Here's where Kyle's latest update comes in. "My husband and I both, of course, apologized to Garcelle," Kyle said during an Amazon livestream on July 12. "I didn't put that in my Instagram Stories when I was explaining it because, honestly, when I apologized, it was genuine."

She continued, "I felt like it was personal between us and I didn't want to do that and go tell everybody, because it was for Garcelle, not for everyone else. But I'm saying it now because people think I didn't apologize to her, but my husband I did immediately."

Kyle explained that the entire situation forced her to stop watching RHOBH. "I had to disconnect from that a bit," she said. "I felt terrible watching that scene. That's why I don't wanna watch the show right now, personally, because I never, ever, ever should've commented on something that I didn't see."

Despite not seeing Erika curse at Jax, Kyle did repeat what she said. "It's not funny, but it is funny," she said of the "get the f--k out" comment on RHOBH, while Mauricio called it "great." 

Erika, for her part, can be seen apologizing to Garcelle in the preview for July 13's RHOBH. "I take full responsibility," the "Pretty Mess" singer told Garcelle. "I was s--t talking and treating the kids like they were adults and I was wrong. I fully apologize."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

