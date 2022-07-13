How Garcelle Beauvais' New Home Collection Will Add "a Little Pizzazz" to Your Space

This article is sponsored by HSN. We interviewed Garcelle Beauvais because we think you'll like her picks. The products featured are from Garcelle's product line, Garcelle at Home. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Garcelle Beauvais is bringing her eye for design straight to your home.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is stepping into the lifestyle space with the launch of her first-ever home décor line, Garcelle at Home, with HSN.
"It's a pinch-me moment," the 55-year-old exclusively tells E! News.
The collection, which features candles, comforter sets, placemats, pillows and more, is sprinkled with bold prints and vibrant colors. In fact, it's a design element that resonates with Garcelle on a personal level and is "organic to what I love."
"My Haitian roots are where everything started from—my love of color, my love of textures, my love of fashion from my mom," she shares, adding, "I wish my mom was here because this would've been beyond for her."
With things "starting to really feel like normal again" and everyone "starting to entertain," as the Coming to America actress put it, she wanted her line to be accessible.
"There's so many things for different people. I think it's a way of elevating your home and making it a tropical oasis," she shares."I remember growing up, we only put nice things out when company was coming. And I don't want that. I want you to enjoy the nice things for yourself and when the company comes, they can enjoy it as well."
For Garcelle, she hopes her pieces will give people's living space "a little pizzazz."
On the topic of decorating your home with your family's style in mind, Garcelle, who is a mom to sons—Oliver Saunders, 31, and 14-year-old twins Jaid Nilon and Jax Nilon—admitted that her kids, especially her teenagers, weren't involved at all.
"If I can be honest, they had nothing to do with it," The Real host quipped. "If they did, I'd be like, 'OK, what's wrong with you?' They are proud, but you know, they're teenagers. It's been really great to say to them, 'This is huge for me to create this line.'"
However, the reality TV star pointed out that she always keeps her children in mind when she's in the spotlight, especially when she's filming Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
"I feel I'm not only representing myself but I'm also a mom. [My kids] are watching me," she said. "I always say to them when I leave the house, 'You represent me, I represent you.'"
Garcelle at Home launched exclusively at HSN with prices ranging from $20-$130. Take a peek inside the collection and shop for your favorites, below!
Garcelle at Home Black and White Reversible Pillow
According to Garcelle, this is the exact pillow she'd gift her friend and RHOBH co-star, Sutton Stracke. "I know Sutton has black-and-white chairs at her house," Garcelle tells E! News, "so I would give her this pillow to add some color, and then she can always go to the black-and-white [in the back]."
Garcelle at Home Printed Doormat
"It's been really great to collab with HSN and come up with a collection that I feel is modern, it's tropical," the actress explains. Nothing represents both of those elements than this welcoming doormat!
Garcelle at Home Palm Table Runner with Tassels
"I feel like your home is a reflection of you and your personality," The Real host reveals. "I understand the one tone [trend], but why not add some color? Why not spice it up, mix it up?" This electrifying table runner can do just that.
Garcelle at Home Pineapple String Lights
Wrap these fun pineapple lights around glass jars to create an elevated decoration or string them along your walls. There's no right or wrong way to decorate your space with this piece. Fun fact: Garcelle would totally gift Dorit Kemsley these.
Garcelle at Home Set of 3 Flameless Candles
"Anybody that knows me out there knows I love me some candles," Garcelle shares. Luckily, these will never burn out as they can turn on with the click of a remote control.
Garcelle at Home Fringed Cotton Stripe Throw
This soft blanket is perfect for those nights you need to catch up on your favorite Bravo shows, and want to feel cozy and cute at the same time.
Garcelle at Home 3-piece Reversible Tropical Dream Comforter Set
"These comforters are absolutely a dream," Garcelle declares. "I love the weight of it, the look of it, and it's a way to transform your home."
